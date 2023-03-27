Henrietta Wilma Kowalewski Smotzer passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.
A daughter of the late Mary Mlynarski Kowalewski and Wilhelm Kowalewski on August 9, 1934.
She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband Michael "Mokey" Smotzer; two sisters, Mary Jane Misutka and Joann Horner. Survived by daughters, Linda Banas Reno of Lower Burrell, Georgetta Smotzer of East Deer, and Deborah (Stanley) Mielecki of Sarver; sons, Michael (Darlene) Smotzer of Hampstead, N.C. and David (Pam) Smotzer of Allegheny Township; five grandchildren, Julie (Kent) Andrews, Samantha (Chris) Fonzi, Randy Mielecki, Nikki Mielecki and Connor Smotzer; four great-grandchildren, Elliana and Mckinley Fonzi, Hadley and Charlee Andrews; grand-dog Teddy; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Henrietta was born and raised in Crucible, PA and attended Carmichaels High School, where she was a National Honor Society member and head majorette - leading the squad as a fire baton twirler. Although Henrietta was awarded a scholarship to attend Waynesburg College, she and a friend were determined to explore life on their own and journeyed to Cleveland to work for Cleveland Printing and Supply.
Henrietta later returned to Carmichaels High School to support the staff there as the administrative assistant. This is when she met the love of her life, Michael Smotzer, also a Crucible resident. They wed and raised their five children in Springdale. While raising her children, Henrietta cooked for the nuns at the St. Alphonsus School convent, and later made lifelong friends working in the Fox Chapel area.
Once her children were off to college and work, Henrietta returned to class to sharpen her skills and entered the business world joining her daughter, Linda, at Federated Investors. She enjoyed her 17 years with the company where she relished the camaraderie of her coworkers and held dear the enduring friendships.
Henrietta was President and an active member of the St. Alphonsus Mothers' Club and cherished the lifetime friends she made in that organization. She later was a member of the St. Alphonsus bereavement choir. She enjoyed her daily outings with her husband of 63 years and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also very much loved her adventures with her sister, Mary Jane, also of Springdale. Henrietta had a green thumb and liked to sew, shop, volunteer, bake and decorate cakes for family birthdays. She enjoyed visiting casinos, trips to visit her out-of-state siblings, and vacations at Ocean City, MD with her husband, children, and their families. Henrietta had a love of life and enjoyed going anywhere anytime at the drop of a hat! She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday March 29, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC. 801 Pgh. St. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday the 30 in Mount Saint Peter Church in New Kensington at 10 a.m. Please meet at church. Burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's High School or Springdale Veterans' Association.
