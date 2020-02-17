Masontown
Henry Adam Padlo, 94, of Masontown, passed away February 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in York Run, PA on April 18, 1925, the son of the late Louis and Anna Piwowar Padlo.
Henry graduated from German Township High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard on the ship USS Huron during World War II. Before retiring, he was employed as a Journeyman Electrician and a 60-year member of I.B.E.W. Local #5 and UMWA. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish Masontown, PA.
Henry enjoyed hunting and gardening, family dinners and most any type of soup and halupki!
He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of 61 years, Theresa Kreil Padlo, and his brother, John Padlo.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Henry L. (Mary Ann) Padlo of Saltsburg, PA, Larry (Barb) Padlo of Heber City, UT, Jerry (Jean Ann) Padlo of Masontown, PA and David (Carol) Padlo of Fairmont, WV; grandchildren: Jeri Ann (Michael) Turner, Henry Jr. (Michelle) Padlo, Kara Padlo, Michael Padlo, Alecia (Nicholas) Grguric and Brian Padlo; great-grandchildren: Bailey Turner, Kane, Elle, Kolson and Sophia Grguric, Damian and Zyler Padlo; sister Wanda Wierzbicki of Cleveland, OH, sister-in-law Edith Aello of Masontown, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his beloved dog, Chica.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. and Tuesday until 9:30 a.m., when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, PA with Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Masontown, PA.
Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
