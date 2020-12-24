Dunbar
Henry Anderson Hatfield Jr., 60, of Dunbar, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, in his home.
He was born December 8, 1960, in Connellsville, a son of Henry A. Hatfield Sr. and Mary Ellen McClain.
He was a truck driver for Edge Industrial.
Surviving are wife Rhonda Kelley Hatfield; son Scott (Kristi) Hatfield and their children, Cheyenne, Peyton and Jaxson; son Mark (Jamie) Bryner Jr. and their children, Addison and Markie; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters Elizabeth (James) Hanan, Betty (Larry) Darnell, Henrietta (William) Rerko.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Sandra; and great-nephew Bentley Frazee.
Friends were received Wednesday, December 23, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME followed by a service.
In lieu of memorial flowers, contributions are suggested to Henry Hatfield Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.