New Salem
Henry E. Pierno, 61, of New Salem, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born on July 18, 1960, in Providence, R.I., son of Mirielle and the late Robert C. Pierno, Jr.
Henry was a member of the UMWA Local 2300, Newboro Indians Club, and Fairbank Gun Club. He loved deer hunting and was a Pittsburgh Sports fan.
Besides his father, Henry was preceded in death by his brother, Joey Pierno; father-in-law, Mike Gluvna; and mother-in-law, Ann Gluvna.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Susan Marie Gluvna, whom he loved more than anything for 33 years; his dog, Buddy; his mother, Mirielle Pierno; brother, Robert C. Pierno, III. and his wife Theresa; sister, Muriel Pierno Tworzydlo and her husband Joe; sister-in-law, Cynthia Gluvna and her husband David Potts; brother-in-law, Michael Gluvna and his wife Lisa; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and until Prayers of Transfer, at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone. www.dearthfh.com
