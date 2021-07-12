Uniontown
Henry F. Mandolesi, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.
Henry was born November 6, 1924, in Uniontown, a son of Frank and Nellie Schrone Mandolesi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kegg Mandolesi; and a brother, Louis Mandolesi.
Henry is survived by his five children, Butch Mandolesi and wife Sue, Jackie Shaffer and husband Jesse, Stefanie Wolfe and husband Ernie, Rick Mandolesi and wife Joan, Anita Mongalier and husband Gary; 11 grandkids, Bridgette Drennon and husband George, Richard Fabery and wife Charity, Angie Bouras, Aimee Schiffbauer, Melanie Wolfe, Beth Harwood, Marisa Maraugha and husband Travis, Alexis Gomez, Kayla Gomez, Johnathan Fabery and Ashley, Jess Shaffer and wife Sydnee; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Sardini.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 12, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. blessing service Tuesday, July 13. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and Fayette Home and Health Care.
