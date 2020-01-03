Brownsville
Henry G. Vulcan, 92, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Henry was born March 17, 1927, in Labelle, to the late Joseph and Dominica Corona Vulcan.
He owned and operated Vulcan Insurance Agency in Brownsville and was a board member of the Brownsville Municipal Authority, Nemacolin Country Club and Centerville Clinic.
Henry was predeceased by his wife, Anna Marie Santella Vulcan and was the last survivor of his immediate family.
He is survived by three children, Carl H. Vulcan and wife Lorna, Mark A. Vulcan and wife Jing, Lisa V. Rossi and husband Richard; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, on Friday, January 3, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday until 9:30 a.m. when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Father Thumma Fathimareddy as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 940, 295 and 838.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417 or BARC, 69 Market Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.