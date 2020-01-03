Brownsville
Henry G. Vulcan, 92, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Henry was born March 17, 1927, in Labelle, to the late Joseph and Dominica Corona Vulcan.
He owned and operated Vulcan Insurance Agency in Brownsville and was a board member of the Brownsville Municipal Authority, Nemacolin Country Club and Centerville Clinic.
Henry was predeceased by his wife, Anna Marie Santella Vulcan, and was the last survivor of his immediate family.
He is survived by three children, Carl H. Vulcan and wife Lorna, Mark A. Vulcan and wife Jhing, and Lisa V. Rossi and husband Richard; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, when a prayer service will be held in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Thumma Fathimareddy as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 940, 275 and 838.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, or BARC, 69 Market Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
