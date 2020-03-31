Confluence
Henry I. McGee, 77, of Confluence, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home. He was born August 26, 1943, in Confluence, a son of the late William McGee and Sara Jane Nunamaker McGee and stepfather George Bauman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren and David; and two sisters, Geneieve and Sally.
He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Jackson McGee; son Henry McGee Jr.; brother Raymond McGee (Peg) of Baltimore, Md.; and sister Goldie Harmon, also of Baltimore.
He had been employed at the U. Company and Nemacolin Woodlands. He was a member of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years.
All services are private for the family in compliance with orders from the State Board that the funeral home must follow. Arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will also be private and held in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
