Carmichaels
Henry Joseph Pisegna, 69, of Carmichaels, passed away on June 7, 2022, in West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a brief illness.
Henry was born May 8, 1953, in Uniontown, the son of the late Henry Jesse Pisegna and Emma Florence David.
He was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School, class of 1972.
Henry worked in the mining industry for 40 years, starting his career at Tri-Ent, Dunkard, then to Clyde and finally to ALPHA Resources (the former Emerald Mine) where he retired from Fire Bossing. He then went on to teach mining at the West Virginia University Mining Institute.
He was a member of the UMWA. He was also a 32nd Degree member of Masonic Lodge 153, Waynesburg, and the Shriners Organization.
Henry is survived by his spouse of 37 years, Carol DeLuca Russell; a bonus daughter, Audra Pickron (Thad); four bonus grandchildren, Lauren Riley (Damien), Jordan Johnson (Dan), Brian and Kaden Russell; four bonus great-grandchildren; Evelina Adams, Eliana Riley and Tucker Hardy, and Cecilia Johnson; four nieces, Terrie Moats (Paul), Regina Hornberger (Greg), Tina Reynolds (Eric) and Nina Clark (Andy); and one nephew, Donald Bowlen (Terrie); one bonus daughter-in-law, Paula Russell; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Ellen Atkinson; and a bonus son, Thomas Russell Jr.
Henry loved family gatherings, being a jokester, flower gardening, NASCAR and going to car shows, where he enjoyed displaying his 1971 Corvette. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the delight of his life.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being provided by the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Carmichaels, PA 15320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.