Dunbar
Henry Joseph Snyder, 61, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 10, 1959, in Connellsville, a son of the late Pauline Martin Snyder.
He drove truck, worked for Miller's Roof and Truss Co., and worked for many years as a bus driver for T.A. Nelson Bus Lines.
Henry enjoyed bowling, going to truck pulls and demolition derbies.
Surviving are his stepfather, Denny Howarth; sister Mary (David) Weimer; brother Brandy Snyder.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, December 22, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 mandates, social distancing, facial masks and a limit of 10 people will be enforced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
