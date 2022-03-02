Fayette City
Henry "Sonny" Redman, 89, of Fayette City, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022.
He was born September 11, 1932, in Braznell, a son of the late Henry and Mary Hritz Redman.
Sonny was a veteran of The Korean Conflict serving with The United States Air Force. He was a chartered member of The Braznell American Legion Post #838.
Sonny served on The American Legion Military Honors Squad, honoring Area veterans who had passed away. He was also a member and former member of clubs and organizations in the area.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Sara Jean Redman; two sisters, Hazel Grahek and Anna Marie "Sis" Mikita; two brothers, Michael Redman and James Redman.
Sonny is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shelva Jean Hutchison Redman; two children, Candy Redman of Fayette City, and Ralph J. Redman and wife Kimberly, also of Fayette City; granddaughter, Morgan Redman and fiance Noah Wilson; great-grandson, Hunter "Peck"; two sisters, Mella Young and Cathy Smith; two brothers, Donald Redman and wife Donna, and Robert Redman and wife Monda; stepgranddaughter, Danielle and Richard and their children, Zoey, Jason and Nathan; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, March 4, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Frank Todaro officiating. Interment will follow in Redstone Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts #940, #838 and #275.
