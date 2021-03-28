Leisenring
Henry Richard "Rich" Petuck, 78, of Leisenring, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Nemocolin November 1, 1942, a son of Victoria Niemic Galida.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Alex Galida; and son, Richard Alex Petuck.
Rich was a retired construction worker with Local #286.
Rich is survived by his wife, Darlene Morris Petuck; son, Richard J. Petuck and his wife Alisa of Fayette City; two grandchildren, Noah and Gianna Petuck; siser, Genevieve Chamberlain; stepbrother, Donald Galida. He also leaves behind his dog, Zoey.
In honoring Rich's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Rich's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
