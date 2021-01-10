McClellandtown
Herbert H. Lohr, 85, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, as a result of the Coronavirus. He was born October 27, 1935, in Farmington, where he lived for 60 years before moving to McClellandtown. He was a son of the late Hugh Lohr and Leona Fike Lohr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jane Frazee Lohr (1989); and siblings Norman, Buck, Roger, Bill, Ruth Ann, Chuck and Sue.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Lape Hess Lohr, of 25 years; children William "Mark" (Peg) Lohr, Barb and Terry Dennis, Herb E. and Faye Lohr, Don and Carrie Lohr, John and Kelly Hess, grandchildren Marck Anthony, Michael and Mary, Heather and Jason, Joshua, KC, Sidney and Joe, Sara and Justin, Colby and Kelsey, Erin, Brittin; and great-grandchildren Zack, Dustin, Kaylee, Reileigh, Brantley, Gracie, Mason, Sophia, Jaxson, Serenity, Dax. Also surviving are brothers and sisters Dave and Phyllis Lohr, Terry and Judy Reckart, Franklin and Mary Reckart; one brother-in-law, Larry Lape; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and neighbors.
He attended Uniontown Church of Nazarene, and worked at PennLine and Shartzers. His passion was working on cars and he loved to ride motorcycles. He loved to cut grass and shovel snow and helping anyone in need.
All services will be private for the family and will be officiated by Pastor Mike Lyons. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
