July 3, 1929 -
March 6, 2023
Formerly of Uniontown
Herb Detweiler, 93, passed peacefully to the next life at his daughter's home in Cutler, Maine.
Born July 3, 1929 in Uniontown, to Berwyn Scott Detweiler and Mary Lyndall Detweiler (Jamison); he was the third of six children.
Herb was always curious about how and why things worked. He was a classical music enthusiast enjoying symphonies and choral music. He performed with the Newburyport Choral Society in Mass., and the Roanoke Choral Society and Symphony Chorus in Roanoke, Va. Over the years these choral groups enabled him to enjoy trips to Europe on concert tours.
While in Roanoke, he became an avid Hokie fan of Virginia Tech football.
In 1947, after graduating from Uniontown High School, he spent two years at Penn State, then transferred to Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall of 1949 and graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor's of Arts degree.
He married his first wife, Thyra J. Mack, in March 1951. They moved to Dallas, Texas so he could attend Southern Methodist University (SMU). Herb took a sabbatical from school in 1955 and went to work for the Presbyterian Ministers' Fund, a life insurance company for religious professionals. In 1958, he returned to SMU and completed his Master's degree in Religious Education.
After Herb received his Master's, they moved to Schenectady, N.Y. where he held a position with the Character Research Project (CRP) at Union College. His work with CRP led to him writing a book "How to Stand Up For What you Believe." The YMCA used the book in seminars and workshops for teenagers. His use of his degree meant he provided Sunday school programs and teachers for the 0-13year olds; while he did what he loved and did best: the youth programs. After 18 years in church work, all in Schenectady, N.Y. except four years in Peoria, Ill., he took a position with the Presbyterian Ministers' Fund, which led to a move to Canandaigua, N.Y. in 1977 and Boston in 1980.
After his divorce from Thyra in 1981, he married Judith Riker Damon, a professional artist, in 1984. He retired with Judy to Roanoke, Va. in 1994. They were happily married until her passing in June 2022. In July 2022, he moved to Cutler, Maine to live with his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Stan Corbett.
Herb is predeceased by both wives; his parents; and all five siblings; his oldest daughter, Deborah Mann; and his granddaughter, Cora Detweiler. He is survived by his daughter, Donna and Stan Corbett; son-in-law, John Mann of Stevensville, Mont.; grandson, Peter Blase of Hollywood, Calif.; sons and their wives, David and Mitra Detweiler with daughters Saba and Nura of Germany; Richard Detweiler and Linda with children Alex, Greg, Dylan and Zahra of Medford, Ore.; Dan and Lori Detweiler with Tristan and Trevor of Rising Fawn, Ga.; and two great-grandsons Lewis and Harvey Detweiler in Oregon; two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Herb told Donna, "All you kids are terrific and I'm proud of all of you! When all is said and done, one's family is one's true legacy."
A celebration of Herb's life will be at a time and place to be announced.
