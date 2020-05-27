Uniontown
Herbert Margolis, 92, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md., after a prolonged illness. He was born November 3, 1927, to Sarah and Ezra Margolis.
Herb grew up in Masontown, and graduated from Masontown High School, Class of 1945. He then received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. He remained a diehard Panthers fan throughout his life.
He was a World War II veteran having started his Navy service a few weeks after VJ day.
Herb practiced law in Uniontown for 60 years including many years as the solicitor for the Uniontown School District and Fayette County Redevelopment Authority. He was respected by his peers as being knowledgeable, hard working and highly ethical.
In his younger days, he enjoyed playing sports including softball and also played saxophone in a band. Throughout his adult life, he relished the Wednesday afternoons and Sunday mornings spent with his golfing buddies. His highest priority in life, however, was his love for his family and the pride he had for his children and grandchildren.
Herbert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; sons Jim, Gary and Tom (Robin); and daughter Sara Pacque-Margolis (Michel); grandchildren Derek (Lisa), Kyle and Malaika Pacque, Rebecca Rossi (AJ ), Josh and Jenny Margolis.
Donations may be made in Herbert's memory to Promote Care Prevent Harm at https://promotecarepreventharm.org, Anti-Defamation League, https://www.adl.org/ways-to-give, or the charity of your choosing.
Private funeral arrangements were provided by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, on May 24.
