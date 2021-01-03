Perryopolis
Herman E Barton, 84, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in his residence.
He was born July 14, 1936, in New Cumberland, W.Va., a son of Guy W Barton and Florence I. Reese Barton.
He was a member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church.
Herman proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp and was retired from SuperValu as a warehouseman.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Comer and husband John; and granddaughter, Kenzie Comer of Fayette City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Colleen E. Barton.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, in the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Washbaugh officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Keeping in compliance with the State Mandate, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines. Masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained and to please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family since we are still limited to 10 guests in the funeral home at a given time.
