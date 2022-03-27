Smithfield
Herman R. Oberlechner, 95, of Smithfield passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born September 23, 1926, in Woodside.
He was a retired coal miner from Local 1248 Maple Creek Mine. He was a wonderful Dad and Pappy. He enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and also enjoyed spending time with his friends from McDonald's.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathryn Palencher Oberlechner; his son, Richard Oberlechner; six brothers: Anthony Brugger, George Wenger, William, Frank, Steve and Edward Oberlechner; and two sisters, Clara Hainzer and Frances 'Fannie' Ryczek.
Herman leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Barbara and husband Michael Tom; daughter-in-law, Linda Oberlechner; three grandchildren, Melissa (Christopher) Hostetler, Beth Ann (Michael) Moore, and Bryan Tom; five great-grandchildren, Kathryn Wilburn, Anna, Ethan, Jacob and Aaron Moore; also several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
