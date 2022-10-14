Rostraver Township
Herman Sams, 92, of Rostraver Township, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
He was born May 17, 1930, a son of the late Worley and Geraldine Sams of Whitsett. He was one of 12 children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Sams; brothers, Manuel Sams, Kenny Sams, George Sams; sisters, Ravena Mutich, Dolores Myers.
Herman is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Musiak (Mark); beloved grandson, Jarrod Musiak; brothers, Gene Sams (Lucille), Alvin Sams (Marge), Denny Sams (Patty); sisters, Marilyn Santori (Randy), Vicki Lantz, Mary Secrist; close friend, Donna Chontos; many nieces and nephews.
In his early days, Herman loved playing baseball and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023 in Perryopolis and was employed at Westinghouse, Waltz Mill site.
After his retirement in 1990, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandson and best furry friend, Corky.
Herman's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15, with the Rev. Michael Beckley officiating. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
