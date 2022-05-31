Uniontown
Hester Anne Fike, 97, a lifetime resident of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 17, 1924.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John P. Oliver and Maude A. Goff Oliver; husband, Herbert N. Fike; brothers, Tom and Albert Oliver; and sister, Marguerite Shaffer.
Hester was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and had worked at the PA American Water Co. and the Cohen Furniture Co.
Surviving are daughters, Kathy Bakota (Henry) of Hummelstown, and Linda Crane (Douglas) of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to noon, the hour of service, on Thursday, with Pastor Nicholas Cook officiating. Interment will be private in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hester may be made to Asbury UM Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Abundant Life Church 1239 Brownfield Road Uniontown, PA 15401.
