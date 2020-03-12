Hester Leona Myer Fowler

Grays Landing
Hester Leona Myers Fowler, 85, of Grays Landing, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Uniontown, May 29, 1934, a daughter of Richard Shipley Myers and Ruth Anna Lilley Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Fowler; two sisters; three brothers; daughter, Florabelle Dillow; two sons-in-law, Larry Wiles and Larry Franks.
Hester was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. Her family was her life. She loved her country and gospel music and she enjoyed cooking, baking and reading.
Left to cherish Hester’s memory are her children, Mary Valarezo of Wisconsin, Robert Fowler Jr. (Betty) of Grays Landing, Betty Evezic (Thomas) of South Carolina, Daisy Franks of Smithfield, Harry Fowler of Waynesburg, Donald Fowler (Kathy) of Smithfield, Joyce Sova (Robert) of Carmichaels, Richard Fowler (Denise) of Maine, Mark Fowler of Grays Landing, Daniel Fowler (Jeanna) of New Geneva, Judy Wiles of Smithfield; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where the family and friends will be received on Friday, March 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Hester’s life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.