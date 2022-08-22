Jefferson Township
Hiran E. Driscoll, 83, of Jefferson Township, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in his home. Born October 11, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Hran Asa and Anna M. McMullen Driscoll.
A resident of Jefferson Township for the past 21 years, Mr. Driscoll was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church and a retired physicist from Dyno Nobel.
Hiran served in the Air National Guard, previously served on church pastoral council for many years, was a model train enthusiast, and served as a safety instructor with the Red Cross.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen T. Mulligan Driscoll; children, Kathleen Mooshian of Chambersburg, Sheila Driscoll at home, Kevin (Joumana) Driscoll of Pittsburgh, Sharon (Eric) Huppert of West Hurley, N.Y., Colleen (James) Daniel of Dansenberg, Germany, Bridget (Kevin) Gentile of Saugerties, N.Y., Erin Driscoll of Youngstown, Ohio, Deirdre (William) Moore of Fairmont, W.Va.; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Patricia Driscoll of Kane; sister, Judy Mittelhauser of Indiana; and a brother-in-law, Paul Orient of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Orient.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 22, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. A private Funeral Mass will be held for the family in St. John The Baptist RC Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
