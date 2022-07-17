Queen Creek, Ariz.
Hobart Wingard Jr., "Red", 86, of Queen Creek, Arizona passed away peacefully Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born August 19, 1935, in Smock.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Garrett Hobart Wingard and Mary Marie Bush Wingard; his loving wife of 56 years, Janet Rae Newcomer Wingard, (January 17, 2016); four brothers: Samuel E., Ralph D., Donald L. Sr. and Robert Wingard; and four sisters: Elizabeth J. Kirkpatrick, Martha M. Markovich, Catherine M. Watson and Carrie L. Chalfant.
Hobart served honorably in the US Army as a Paratrooper.
He worked for Mason's Department Stores as a Manager and later District Supervisor from 1961 to 1980. Hobart then owned and operated a Value City store in Altoona, from 1980 to 1996.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his loving wife Janet.
"Red" was living with his son, William and his family, and adored living with his two granddaughters so close. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are four children: Tammie Pheasant (Wayne) of Martinsburg, Hobart J. Wingard II. (Debbie) of Surprise, Ariz., the Honorable Judge William R. Wingard (Lacie) of Queen Creek, Ariz. and Julie Wilt (Troy) of Surprise, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
