Masontown
Holbert "Hobb" Elmer Jordan, 85, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Bella Health Care, Uniontown.
He was born November 4, 1935, in Westover, W.Va., a son of the late Fred and Christina Weaver Jordan.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marines, serving during the Korean War.
Before retiring, he was employed as a bus driver for the Ice Capades, which was a great job since he loved to travel.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Harry, Fred, Chuck, Bill, Archie and Tom; sister Janette.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Trudy (Ricky) Harwood of Masontown, Deborha (Michael) Durst of Ronco, Rebecca Minnick of Ralph, Memry (Drew) Ryan of Maryland, Winslow (Terri) Jordan of Hopwood, Mark Jordan (Patricia Weaver) of Masontown, Bert (Julie) Hughes of Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters Annie, John, Chris, Danny and Maretta.
Honoring Hobb's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
