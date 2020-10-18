Uniontown
Holbert J. "Hoby" Springer Jr., 56, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1964, to Holbert J. Springer Sr. of Uniontown and the late Viola Fabrycki Springer.
Hoby was employed at J P Environmental Co.
Besides his father, he is survived by his wife, Rena Bartock Springer; two children, Jason Springer and Alyssa Springer; two sisters, Holly D'Amico Hawk, Jamie Kuritz; and his beloved beagle, Macy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, October 18, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, with the Rev. Fr. Jerome Botsko officiating.
