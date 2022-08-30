Uniontown
Holbert L. “Hob” Victor Sr., 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born November 14, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late James and Ratha Rutan Victor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Bernice Palo, William Victor, James Victor, Myrtle Sapp, Robert Victor, Genevie Wert, Shirley Silbaugh, Wayne Victor, Edwin “Sonny” Victor; son-in-law, Donald W. Pahel, Sr.; and a granddaughter, Dawnielle P. Victor.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Marci and Scot Maust of Uniontown, Holbert Victor Jr. and Joyce Victor of South Connellsville; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Shirley Victor.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, at 777 Church Street, Smock.
