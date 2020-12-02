Uniontown
Hollie Lynn Sabolek, 41, of Uniontown, formerly of Newell, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Debra Sabolek.
Hollie is survived by her sons, Albert “Billy” Eliason III and Georgio Gage Salvino; fiance Joshua Hice; her father, Eugene Salvino; aunt Ester Green; and best friend Heather Hice, who was like a sister.
Hollie was a loving and caring mother and will be missed by the people who knew her.
As per Hollie’s wishes, service is private. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
