Holly Anne Peters lost her valiant battle with cancer on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1967, in the Army Hospital at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Holly was raised in Uniontown, attended St. John’s Roman Catholic School, from where she still has a core group of girlfriends. She graduated from Uniontown High School and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Mount Saint Mary’s College in Emmitsburg, Md.
Holly enjoyed a career mostly in the restaurant and hospitality industry. She managed Meloni’s Restaurant and Bar in Uniontown for many years, before moving to the Gulf Coast of Alabama to be with her mother, where she successfully managed multiple restaurants. She then moved to Las Vegas, Nev., in 2002 where she continued her career in hospitality and luxury retail. Her most recent position was as a Business Manager at Breakthru Beverage of Nevada.
Holly was the epitome of a hostess, who would make sure you always had a drink in your hand and a night to remember (or forget).
Those who knew her would not be surprised by her tenacity and wit, even in her final days. Some of her last words, during an RN visit from home hospice care, were “Let’s wrap this up.” We kindly asked, “Do you mean the nurse’s visit?” She responded “No.”
Holly was predeceased by her mother, Miralynn McClure.
Surviving is her father, Stephen A. Peters and wife, Rita, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her significant family members including: lifetime partner, Brian James Pursel, and her sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Peters, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; Holly’s brother, Edwin Stephen Peters and wife, Marie Elizabeth, and nephew, Corbett Anton, of Virginia; and cousin, Gerhard Peters and wife, Brianne, of California.
She is also survived by her beloved and incorrigible Dachshund, Miles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Holly’s name to the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas or to the charity of your choice.
Services will be private.
