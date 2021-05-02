New Salem
Retired Sgt. Homer F. Smith, 79, of New Salem, passed suddenly Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was born July 16, 1941, in Brownsville, a son of the late Fredrick B. and Virginia M. Pepper Smith.
Homer was a 1959 graduate of Redstone High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Nuremburg, Germany during Vietnam.
In 1963, Homer was discharged from the Army, returned home and met the love of his life and soulmate, Adrienne N. Reynolds. They married January 13, 1964.
The couple moved to Levittown and he entered the Philadelphia Police Academy, graduating at the top of his class, and went on to serve in the Bristol Township Police Department as an officer for 25 years, retiring as sergeant. The family retired back home to New Salem in 1989.
Homer's main priority and love in life was his family. His favorite pastime was family gatherings and cookouts, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, as he was their Number #1 Fan. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed tending his land and especially hunting. His hobbies included fixing, buying and selling cars, watching the Steelers, the Pirates and the PITT Panthers with his grandson, Steven. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion Post #590 and Knights of Columbus.
Along with his parents, Homer was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cori Walker; sisters Leona Iacconi and husband Tony, and Audrey Smith; and nephew Dana Iacconi.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 57 years and best friend, Adrienne N. Smith; his favorite daughter, Christine R. Smith-Walker; his favorite son, Michael J. Smith and wife Amy; his adoring grandchildren, Steven Walker, Jeremy and Avery Smith; niece Debbie Iacconi-Zigray and husband Jeff; nephew Tony Iacconi Jr.; special cousin Bobby Landman. He is also survived by numerous relatives and dear friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, and from 11 until the 12 noon blessing service, officiated by Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates, Tuesday, May 4, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Police Detail will be rendered by officers from the Bristol Township Police Department. Entombment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, with Military Honors and Rites accorded by the United States Army and the American Legion Posts #940, #838 and #275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.