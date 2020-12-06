Smithfield
Reverend Howard Dantzler Sr., 86, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Hillside Nursing Home in Oliver.
He is survived by his sons, Howard (Chip) Dantzler Jr., Henry (Pat) Dantzler and Haile Dantzler; siblings Fred Dantzler, Dr. Delores Dantzler Wolfe and Eleanor White.
Arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.