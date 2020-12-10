On December 1, 2020, Rev. Howard E. Dantzler Sr. went home to live with his Lord. He was born in 1934 to Henry L. Dantzler Sr. and Willie Maude Dantzler. He was the seventh child of ten. As a child, Howard was a paperboy delivering a 10-mile route on his bicycle. In addition, he worked as a farmhand on a neighbor's farm.
Rev. Dantzler graduated from German Township High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict.
Rev. Dantzler then pursued higher education by attending and graduating from Wilberforce University with a Bachelor of Science in sociology and philosophy. He received a Master of Liberal Arts from Bowling Green University in 1963 and was a doctoral candidate at West Virginia Universit. Rev. Dantzler was also a graduate of Hood Theological Seminary in North Carolina.
His employment included Livingston College: Instructor; Alcorn State: Chaplin; George Junior Republic: Counselor; Butler Community College: Instructor; and Penn State Fayette Campus: Sociology professor beginning in 1968 until his retirement in 1995.
Rev. Dantzler participated in the protest at the White House in the 1950s and the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. Rev. Dantzler enjoyed gardening and donating the produce from his garden to the congregation of Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church and the members of the community. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved to watch boxing with his sons.
He was the founding pastor of Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church and helped start a tutoring program at East End United Community Center. At the time of his passing Rev. Dantzler was a member of Cherry Tree Alliance Church. His resume also included being a board member on the Fayette County Housing Authority and East End United Community Center until 2011.
Rev. Dantzler was the father of three sons and was married to Dorothy Neal who he met while Chaplin at Alcorn State. They were married for nearly 50 years before her passing.
In addition to his wife and parents, Rev. Dantzler was predeceased by his brothers, Henry Dantzler Jr., Nathaniel Dantzler and Charles Dantzler; and sisters, Thelma Mifflin, Claudia Brown and AnnaBelle Calloway Cooper.
Left to cherish his memory are sons, Howard, Jr. "Chip" of New York, N.Y., Henry "Pat" of Lubbock, Texas and Haile of Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Laila Dantzler; grandson, Maddox Dantzler; siblings, Eleanor D. White of New York, N.Y., Frederick Dantzler of Uniontown and Dr. Dolores Dantzler-Wolfe of Fayetteville, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Professional arrangements are in the care of and will be held in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Visitation (walk-thru only) will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 11, with private funeral services on Saturday.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required.
