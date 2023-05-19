formerly of Confluence
Howard E. "Ed" Uphold, 73, of Polk City, Fla., formerly of Confluence, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, in his home, surrounded by loving family members. He was born March 2, 1950, to Glen and Pauline Glover Uphold.
His parents and a brother, Dennis, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosa Rowley Uphold; four children, Samantha Ray (Rick), Howard "H.E." (Tricia), Becky Rishel (Duane) and Glen (Tiffany); 10 grandchildren, Lucas (Samantha), Tyler, Lake, Trenton, Kaydan, Tanner, Myles, Raynie, Trevor and Adyson; along with three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alex and Kallie; a sister, Dianne Lytle (Jeff); sisters-in-law, Peggy Georg and Diana Rowley; many cherished nieces and nephews; and a caregiver and friend, Jerry.
After graduating from Turkeyfoot Valley High School in 1968, Ed joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served from 1970 to 1972. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and received a Meritorious Mast commendation.
He was a member of Confluence Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7250, Laborers Union and the Suds and Saddles Riders.
He loved to fish, hunt, golf and watch his grandkids play sports. He was a long-time Little League coach and helped start the program in Confluence.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Burial will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Somerset County Honor Guard. There will be viewing one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
