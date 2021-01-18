Uniontown
Howard Eugene "Gene" Burkholder, 93, of Uniontown, formerly of Ralph, passed peacefully Thursday, January 14, 2021, in his home.
He was born January 30, 1927, a son of the late Harry and Hazel Caldwell Burkholder.
He worked 43 years as a coal miner at the Robena and Dilworth mines.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Okinawa during World War II. He loved spending time with his family and with his faithful dog, ZaZa; winters in Florida with the "Snow Birds" and riding his tractor mowing his grass.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Jeannie; sister Audrey Perkins; and brother William Burkholder.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly of 27 years; sister Doris Keefer and brother Ron (Patty) Burkholder, both of Connellsville; sister Genny (George) Pavlick of Atwater, Ohio; daughter Karen (John) Prohira and son Kenneth (Patty) Burkholder, both of Carmichaels; stepson Roy (Lisa) McMullan of California; stepdaughters Tina Ayr and Dawn Camou, both of Ralph; grandchildren Lori Burkholder, Kristy Marzo, Richard Burkholder and Danielle McGinnis; stepgrandchildren Tiffany Elias, Brittany Camou, Randy Millholland, Mattison Johnston, Anthony Ayr, Vicki Ayr, Louie McMullan, Marissa Johnson and Hana Williams.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, January 19, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, officiated by Pastor A.J. Byers. Under PA mandate and at the request of the family, masks are required, please maintain social distancing, and limit your visitation time to allow all family and friends to visit. The family thanks you for understanding. Entombment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, where full military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 423 and Masontown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
The family wishes to thank the care workers for the love, support and compassion that was given to Gene. A special thanks to Terry and Nadine Milligan for all you have done.
Condolences and fond memories of Gene may be left for the family at www.dearthfh.com.
