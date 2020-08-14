Dawson
Howard H. Ridgely, 92, of Dawson, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, in his home.
Howard was born September 10, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, to the late Paul C. Ridgely and the late Drucilla Barrett Ridgely-Scott.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Ridgely and John R. Ridgely.
Howard was a plumber by trade for many years and more recently worked for the Home Depot in Uniontown.
He was a United States Navy veteran and served his country in World War II.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Becky J. Ramsey Ridgely of Dawson; his children, Dallas Ridgely (Julie) of Alabama and Michele Ridgely of Pittsburgh; brother Allen Ridgely of Traverse City, Mich.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Howard will be announced at a later date and time.
Professional services were provided by LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.