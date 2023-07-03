Howard Henshaw

Brownsville
Howard "Howdy" Henshaw, 76, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. Howdy was born June 8, 1946, in Brownsville, a son of the late Howard K. and Elma Swan Henshaw.
Presbyterian by faith, Howdy was a member of the Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church.
Howdy graduated from John A. Brashear High School (Brownsville Area High School) in 1964, then attended Salem College.
Following college, Howdy served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
Howdy was then employed by National Tube Works Co. in Christy Park, McKeesport; Lincoln Electric in Ohio; Volkswagon Corp. in New Stanton; and Washington Steel Corp., from where he retired in 2007.
Howdy was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed riding with his friends.
Surviving to cherish Howdy's memory are: his wife, Carolyn Wells Henshaw, whom he married in November of 1974; his son, Dr. Marc (Susan) Nicholas Henshaw and daughters Cecilia and Marceline of Allen Park, Mich; his daughter, Vonnie Lou Henshaw and her son, Corey of Mentor, Ohio; son, Howard F. Henshaw Jr. and daughter Shelbie of Madison, Ohio. Howdy is also survived by his sister, Lois Falsetto and husband Denny and family of Brownsville; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate Howdy's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
Donations may be made, in his memory, to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org, to aid in the research of Inclusion-Body Myositis.
