Brownsville
Howard Keith "Bear" Sealy, 86, of Brownsville, entered the gates of heaven Sunday, January 16, 2022, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born November 23, 1935, in Brownsville, a son of late George Clark Sealy Sr., and Mary Ellen "Polly" Wardman Sealy.
"Bear" graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1953. He joined the U.S. Army in 1959, serving two years in Fort Hood, Texas, as a PFC E3 truck driver for the quartermaster unit. He received a marksman award and good conduct medal. He finished his military service as an Army Reservist.
Howard worked in the track maintenance department as a truck operator for Consolidated Railroad, retiring after 33 years of service in 2000.
He was a life-long member of Brownsville First United Methodist Church.
"Bear" was a 60+ year member of Brownsville Fire Company #1. He served alongside his uncles, brothers, cousins, nephews and niece. He served the organization as a fireman, audit committee member and financial advisor.
He was always at the fire station or at a local ball field. "Bear" enjoyed all sports. He was the manager and scorekeeper for several community softball teams. Howard was a man of few words, but a very quick wit.
Howard never married, and he dedicated his life to the care of his mother, after the passing of his father. His nephew, D. Clark Sealy; niece, Tami, and their children, Jordan and Julie, had the honor and privilege of taking care of "Uncle Bear."
"Butch," as he was known by his family, was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joyce Sealy, Dorothy "Dot" Chovan, and Sandra "Sandy" Serven; brothers, Ronald, Richard and Kenneth Sealy.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, George Clark Sealy, Jr. of Ellsworth, Maine; sister-in-law, Bonnie Sealy of Brownsville; nephews, Steven "Skeeter" (Terri) Chovan, and Gary (Elissa) Chovan of Latham, N.Y., G. Clark Sealy of San Francisco, Calif., Ronald (Shannon) Sealy, and D. Clark (Tami) Sealy of Brownsville, and Jeffrey (Karen) Serven of Balston Spa, N.Y.; nieces, Barbara Hodgkins of Ellsworth, Maine, Jaylyn (Lawrence) Abrahamian of Glendale, Calif., Rhonda (Larry) Booze of Millsboro, Hilda (Donald) Faith of Washington, Amy (Carl) DellaPenna, Polly (Joe) Buray and Eliza Sealy, all of Brownsville, Jerilee (Ron) Beaudoin, of Troy, N.Y.; several great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19. Brownsville Fire Co. #1 will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, January 20, with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Brownsville Fire Co. #1, 520 Market Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.