Uniontown
Howard R. "Fuzz" Seehoffer, 90 of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born March 17, 1932, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Gustav Seehoffer and Anna Cope Seehoffer; three sisters, Clara Bush, Helen Wheeler, and Lena Pukl; and two brothers, Emerson Seehoffer and Harry Seehoffer.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Sue Ann Sechler Seehoffer; son, Scott Seehoffer; grandson, Brandon Seehoffer; two very close nieces, Peggy Marian and Marty Swaney.
Fuzz enjoyed hunting and spending weekends maintaining the property at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
He was a member of Calvary Methodist Church in Uniontown.
He was a retired electrician with United States Steel Mining Company, Everson Shop, and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, and also was employed at the Uniontown Country Club.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.