Mt. Pleasant
Howard Raymond "Rick" Smitley Jr., 73, of Mt. Pleasant, owner of Stone House Barber Shop of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, in his home.
He was born August 21, 1950, to the late Howard Raymond Smitley Sr. and the late Betty Mae Klink Smitley, in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during Vietnam. Following his time in the service, he held various jobs prior to becoming a barber, something he was passionate about.
He will be remembered as someone who was devoted to his family and loved them dearly. He will be greatly missed.
Rick is survived by his sister-in-law, Judi Smitley; niece, Jennifer (Mikey) Gelsick; great- niece, Gracie; uncle and aunt, Bill and Joyce Klink; numerous cousins; and his beloved dogs, Molly and Zoe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Smitley; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you as well to all of his friends and neighbors for their kindness during his illness and throughout his lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made, in Rick's name, to Mt. Olive Evangelical Church, 363 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville.
In order to honor Rick's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 3, in Mt. Olive Evangelical Church, 363 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Private inurnment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar, at a later date, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
