Jefferson Township
Howard W. Inman, 82, of Jefferson Township, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. Born August 22, 1938 in Cassandra, he was a son of the late Howard R. and Edna McCarthy Inman.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 55 years, Mr. Inman was a member of Perryopolis First Christian Church, a retired engineer, an avid fly fisherman and also enjoyed hunting, camping, reading and spending time with his family at the family camp.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Rand Inman, to whom he was married two years; three children, Charlie (Robyn) Kennedy of Perryopolis, Toni (Raymond) Usiak of Belle Vernon, David Inman of Vanderbilt; six grandchildren, Jason, Brittney, Chucky, Lauren, Jesse and Cody; two great-grandchildren, Kaia and Kinsgton; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Carole Inman of Perryopolis; brother-in-law, Sam Scavo of Ariz.; niece, Samara; and two nephews, Bryan and Eric.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley A. Stile Inman; and a sister, Marlene Scavo.
Private family visitation funeral services were held Thursday in the Perryopolis First Christian Church with the Rev. Melissa Snyder officiating. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Interment followed in Monongahela Cemetery.
The Family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Howard W. Inman to Perryopolis First Christian Church. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
