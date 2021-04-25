formerly of Hopwood
Hugh Lloyd "Mike" Hopwood, 87, of Superior, Mont., died Saturday, April 17, 2021, after a lingering illness. He was born March 27, 1934, in Hopwood.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John R. and Pearl Dennis Hopwood; daughter Michelle Wetzsteon; brothers Harold, H. James, Glenn and Roy "Pat"; sisters Adella "Becky" Hopwood Bailey and Beulah Hopwood.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Hunt Hopwood; children Hugh L. Hopwood Jr. (Angie), Robin Nolte (David), Patrick Hopwood (Michelle) and Dick Wetzsteon; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; sister Retha Hopwood Ridley of Lemont Furnace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
