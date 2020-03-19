Hugh Perry

Smithfield
Hugh "JR" Perry, 49, of Smithfield passed on March 14, 2020. He was born December 25, 1970.
JR loved hunting, camping, music, and especially his daughters, Stephanie Perry of Indianapolis and Amber Rose Perry of Masontown. He had a loving and generous heart.
"We thank God for his life and salvation. He will be missed."
