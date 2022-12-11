Smithfield
Ian Christopher Boothroyd, 38, of Smithfield, died at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
He is survived by his companion, Rachael Stewart; his son, Dylan Stewart; his mother, Doreen Tanner and companion, Walt Newcomer; grandmother, Doris Rhodes Tanner; aunt, Christine Tanner Gipe and husband, Larry; uncle, Scott Tanner and companion, Debbie Smith; and cousin, Angela Taft Wingrove and husband, William, and their daughter, Addison.
Ian was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edgar B. Tanner; and his uncle, Vaughn Tanner.
Ian enjoyed many creative hobbies and was supremely artistic in many mediums. He will always be remembered for making his friends and family laugh constantly.
The family will miss Ian with all of their hearts, and his memory will be cherished forever.
No public funeral or memorial services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.