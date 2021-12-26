Brownsville
Ian Christopher Praster Sr., of Brownsville, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born May 19, 1989, to Lisa and Daniel Praster in Fitchburg, Mass.
Ian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Praster of Williamsport; maternal grandfather, Fred Frank Harris; uncle, Johnny Frank Harris of Hiller; uncle Rick and Aunt Donna Mitchelltree of Williamsport.
Ian is survived by his mother, Lisa A. Praster of Uniontown; father, Daniel C. Praster of Williamsport; his children, Daniel J. Praster and Ian C. Praster Jr. of Washington, and Ariya L. Praster and Jeremiah Schoch of California; maternal grandmother, Alice M. Harris of Hiller; three brothers, Sean M. Praster of Allison #1, Jeremy S. Praster Sr. of Brownsville, and Sean R. Ferry of Williamsport; sister, Shaunice Douglas of Williamsport; uncles, Fred M. Harris (Mona) of Low Hill, Donald Harris (Danielle) of Pittsburgh, Danny (Ice) Harris of Ambridge, Donald Praster (Kim) of Williamsport, Dave Praster (Lynn), and his favorite uncle, David A. Harris (Rachel) of Eighty Four; aunts, Ella F. Harris of Charleroi, Barbara Harris of Brownsville, Mary Lane (Emmanuel) of Pittsburgh, Sally Samuels (Darnell) of Brownsville, and Debra Praster of Williamsport. Ian also leaves behind numerous cousins, close friends, and the children he coached in football and basketball.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service Wednesday, December 29, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment is private.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.lantzfh.com.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
