Brownsville
Ian Christopher Praster, Sr. of Brownsville, went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2021. He was born May 19, 1989, to Lisa and Daniel Praster in Fitchburg, Mass.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service Wednesday, December 29, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment is private.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.lantzfh.com.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
