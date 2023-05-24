From the moment he was born on August 20, 1990, Ian Michael Price was beyond loved by so many. As long as he lived, if it had wheels, an engine, or was a way to get dirty, you can bet that Ian was there. You can't hear John Deere Green without thinking of Ian and his mischievous grin. He was always working on some project, taking things apart, helping someone, or hanging out with his family and friends. He worked hard, played hard, and loved even harder.
When Ian became a father his whole world changed, his love for his son, Brody, was unparalleled by anything else, and his joy was undeniable. Ian was the most devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He had the biggest heart, asked for nothing in return, and dedicated his life to those that he loved most.
Ian was greeted in heaven on Monday, May 15, 2023, into the open arms of family gone before him: grandparents, Ralph and Wanda Price Sr.; grandparents, Raymond and Beverly Garbutt, Gerome and Jacklyn Garbutt, Gregory Garbutt, Jennifer Owens, Duane Price, Brenda Price, and Paul Lancaster.
He is survived by his son, Brody Lee Price; parents, Ralph and Gail Price Jr.; sister, Sarah Price; brother-in-law and sister, Matthew and Gabrielle Beacom; nephew, Bailey Petrock; niece, Collins Beacom; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, whom he loved dearly.
In honor of Ian's memory please be kind and show love. Love each other as Ian loved his son, endlessly and unconditionally.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
