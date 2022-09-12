Lake Lynn
Ian Paul Eckert, 14, of Lake Lynn, fulfilled his earthly purpose for God with his family surrounding him as he ran into the arms of Jesus September 9, 2022.
Ian was born May 21, 2008, in Morgantown, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Paul D. Eckert.
Surviving are his parents Paul Adam and Christine Dunham Eckert, his favorite person older sister Emma Grace Eckert; paternal grandmother, Julia Eckert; maternal grandparent, Bill and Valli Dunham; special aunts and uncles, Amy (Eckert) Corcoran husband Stephen, LeAnn (Dunham) Bergman husband Marty, and Todd Dunham; cousins Christian Corcoran (Chelsea), Hannah Corcoran, Peyton Dunham and Ava Bergman; two great cousins Noah & Harper Corcoran.
Ian attended the Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind during his preschool years then Friendship Hill Elementary and currently was an 8th grader at Albert Gallatin South Middle School. Ian also attended Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Smithfield.
Ian enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything however he always liked to listen to music, play his keyboard, ride his horse buddy Jedi, play baseball for the Miracle League, go to Disney, and be entertained by the family pets Miriam, Samson and Spencer.
Ian had a complex medical history since birth however the family knew God had a special plan for his life. God’s faithfulness and strength helped Ian overcome many significant illnesses and several surgeries over the years. Despite his challenges, Ian always carried a smile on his face and a bounce that was his own style. He truly was one amazing boy and his family is so proud of how he handled everything throughout his 14 years.
The family is thankful for the doctors, nurses, and clinical staff at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital especially the PICU team who continually took care of Ian during multiple hospitalizations over the years. The family is extremely grateful for all of Ian’s home health nurses through the years and want to mention most recently Krysta Ferencak and Ashley Ellis who have been nothing less than amazing especially through these tough 9 months as well as the late Rosemary Berkshire who was very special to Ian and took care of Ian for 3 years. The family would also like to thank all of Ian’s educators and therapists who helped improve Ian’s life in many ways and the amazing support of WVU Medicine Hospice throughout the past two months.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Pixie Dust Wishes www.pixiedustwishes.org or PO BOX 1331, State College, PA 16804 or www.mlplh.org or The Miracle League of PA Laurel Highlands, PO Box 902, Uniontown, PA 15401
Family and friends will be received 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 12 and 10 a.m. to Noon Tuesday, September 13 the time of the service at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 30 Church Street, Smithfield, PA
