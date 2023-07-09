Smock
Ida Holland, 100, of Smock, passed away Thursday July 6, 2023, in Mt. Macrina Manor.
She was born Friday, July 28, 1922, in Mutual, a daughter of Jacob and Catherine Pochinsky Cease.
Ida was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, John E. Holland; and siblings, Eleanor Cease, Josephine Howland, Edward, Walter and Rudolph Cease, Genevieve Petrock and Violet King.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis.
She is survived by nieces, Deborah DeSellems (her caregiver), Valerie Peretti of Uniontown, Barbara Stockhausen and Josephine Bogutzski of Florida; nephews, Richard Petrock and David King of Smock; a “special” great-nephew, Bradley Petrock of Smock; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, and until 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 10, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown PA 15401.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.