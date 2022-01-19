Uniontown
Ida Katherine Stokes, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
She was born on December 5, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, the late Viola and Curtis Smith.
Ida was a lifelong member of the United Baptist Church in Connellsville, where she was a member of the Ushers Board, the church choir, and served as a Church Missionary.
In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Charles L. Stokes; and her later life-companion, Leon Straughters; children, Charles T. Stokes and Patricia A. Stokes; and her grandson, Stephen J. Lee.
Ida is survived by her children, Arneitta Stokes, Columbus, Ohio, Pamela Lee and husband, Oscar, of Uniontown, Joyce Stokes of Kansas City, Mo., Roger Stokes and wife, Susan of Watertown, N.Y., James W. Stokes of Corrales, N.M., Catherine Stokes and husband, Eduardo Estinto, of Cabin John, Md.; 29 grandchildren, a multitude of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on January 20th, and at 1 p.m., the hour of service, January 21st, at the United Baptist Church, 126 N. 1st Street, Connellsville, with Rev. Albert Winfrey eulogizing. Interment is private.
MASKS MUST BE WORN TO ATTEND SERVICE.
Professional arrangements are in the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown, Inc., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.