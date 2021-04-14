Uniontown
Ida Leona Fowler Hennessey, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Ida was born May 4, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of William and Elizabeth Parker Fowler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Buck Fowler; and her sister, Dorothy Dean.
Ida is survived by her husband of 46 years, James E. Hennessey; her children, Theresa Brangard of Rockwood, Shannon Pablovic and husband Allen of Cleveland, Ohio, and James Brangard and fiancee Annmarie Teets of Smithfield; nine grandchildren, Courtney Dean, Angela and Edwin Latorres, Christy, Faith, James Jr., Tyler and Madison Brangard, and Justin Hettenschuller; a great-granddaughter, Kylliye Latorres; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
