Uniontown
Ida M. Testa Ezzi, 90, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, Monday, September 6, 2021.
She was born January 9, 1931, in Smock, a daughter of the late Vincenzo Testa and late Felicia Pulcini.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ezzi; daughter, Rita Ezzi Fudala; son-in-law, Eric Fudala; sister, Gemma Gionni; and brother, Victor Testa.
She was the loving mother of Ricardo (Lisa) Ezzi, Regina (Arnie) Shaffer and Lisa Ezzi McNamara; proud grandmother of four beloved grandchildren, Eric (Alyssa) Fudala, Ricardo (Morgan) Ezzi Jr., Ronald Fudala and Nicholas Ezzi.
Ida is also survived by her sister-in-law, Henrietta "Pretty" Kurcina.
Ida lived a life of service to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was known by everyone as "Nonna" and put tremendous emphasis into caring for her family. She was an avid cook of many Italian dishes and greatly enjoyed feeding her family and friends. If you entered her home, she treated you as her own and made sure your plate was full of food.
She loved spending time with family, crocheting and making crafts. She performed everything needed as the true rock of her family. Nonna was steadfast in her faith. A loving soul to all she crossed paths with, to know Nonna was to love her, and she will be dearly missed by all. Vai in nome di Dio.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, September 9, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
A parish vigil prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 9.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
