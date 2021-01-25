Bobtown
Ida Marie Bellis Zaby, 74, of Bobtown, passed away quietly, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home, with her loving family at her side. Born February 25, 1946, in Bobtown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Layjue Bellis.
A member of the former Shordan Chapel United Methodist Church in Bobtown, Marie had previously worked as a custodian in the Bobtown Elementary School.
Surviving are her three children and their spouses, David and Yvonne Pritchard and Tina Zaby and Tim McCormick, all of Bobtown, and Randy and Dolores Pritchard of Davistown; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Bellis and Robert Bellis; and two sisters, Betty Miller and Jeannie Dusenberry.
Also deceased are brothers, Joseph, Charles, Curtis and William Bellis; and sisters, Joyce Zalar and Arlene Morris.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, Owner and Director.
Notes of sympathy for the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.